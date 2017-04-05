Lumberton firefighters responding to reported wreck involving a school bus and an 18-wheeler

LUMBERTON - Lumberton firefighters are responding to reports of a wreck involving a school bus and an 18-wheeler.

The wreck occurred at Highway 69 and Walton Road.

The Beaumont Independent School District confirms that the bus involved was carrying students from Charlton-Pollard Elementary School returning from a trip to the Big Thicket.

There are no injuries reported so far according to BISD.

A total of eight ambulances have been sent to the scene.

12News has a crew headed that way. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

