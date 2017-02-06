Lumberton firefighters rescue 11 year-old stuck in waist deep mud hole

LUMBERTON - A Lumberton boy escaped injury after being stuck in a mud hole in a retention pond in Lumberton over the weekend.

An 11 year-old boy was submerged in a mud hole up to his waist on the edge of the retention pond just a half mile away from Highway 69 and the Altus Hospital.

Tony Frye was the chief on call Saturday afternoon. He told 12 news he spent about 35 minutes digging the boy out of the hole.

As he pulled mud out, it took a team effort to make sure the quicksand didn't continue pouring into the hole.

"What I'm so proud of is the talent the expertise in the heart that you find work in this department volunteer or paid, they bring to the table," said Jeff McNeel Lumberton

The boy, who spent about two hours in the hole, along with his family are thankful for the dedication shown by the dozen or so crew members to respond as fast as they did.

"It's all about the preparation. The spectacular moment that makes the news is that Saturday afternoon but what's happening behind me and every other day that's what gives us those capabilities," McNeel said.

The boy's father says tells 12News son is doing well now after about 40 minutes in the hospital.

(© 2017 KBMT)