Lumberton community mourning loss of restaurant owner's wife

LUMBERTON - The community of Lumberton is praying for and grieving with the owner of Going’s Barbecue.

A family friend says Gregorio Martinez lost his wife Maria in a car crash in Mexico.

The Martinez family was visiting family for the holidays, according to the friend’s Facebook post.

Going’s Barbecue remains closed while the Martinez family is in Mexico.

A sign on the door asks people to pray for the boss, also called the meat man. Those prayers come from the minds of people like Glendy Smith.

"I was very upset, that is a fabulous restaurant, I love their barbecue and they're always so nice when I go there," Smith said.

Janis Kelso, a cashier at Market Basket in Lumberton says that kindness resonated everywhere they went.

"Everybody was always so friendly, smiles all the time, and the shock of this is so bad," Kelso said.

A family friend tells 12 News that Gregorio suffered some injuries but is out of the hospital after the crash on December 30.

Smith says she’s praying for a speedy recovery and for the rest of the family who works at the popular business.

"Very devastating, but I'm praying for the family and I hope they make it through okay, and I hope they open back up," Smith said.

The store anticipates opening Tuesday or Wednesday next week.



