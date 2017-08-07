Lumberton boy to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society's video in Times Square

LUMBERTON - Trace White of Lumberton will appear in the bright lights of Broadway as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation on September 16th.

The photographs featured are of children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome in order to remind the world of the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome.

The collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, according to the release.

Trace’s photo was selected from over 2,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Approximately 500 photos will appear in the video that is being shown in Times Square.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down syndrome awareness Month that begins in October. Following the video presentation, the 23rd Annual Flagship Buddy Walk will take place in New York City.

Buddy Walk events will take place in over 275 cities across the country, as well as some international locations. Approximately 325,000 people will be participating across the globe.

If you would like to know more about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program you can visit www.buddywalk.org or call 800-221-4602.

