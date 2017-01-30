Loved ones speak out after Newton County murder

NEWTON COUNTY - There is a new twist in a murder investigation of a Newton county man who was found dead inside a car on Friday.

Newton County deputies found the car off of Highway 190 at the Sabine River Bridge at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies believe the victim is 23-year-old Keandre Jones who was reported missing at the end of October.





Family members said they didn’t suspect he was missing or that something was wrong because they were still getting text messages from him.

“Somebody had been texting from his phone, so we didn’t know that he was missing,” said his cousin Destinee Allen.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking into the phone records to find out more information.

In the meantime, his cousins said they are still in shock that Jones was killed.

"He was more than just my cousin, he was my brother," said his cousin Shakora Jones.

For his cousin, Paul Allen it hits really close to home because he found Jones' car when he was searching with other family members. Allen explains he found it in the wooded area off Highway 190 and thinks Jones’ body was inside the trunk.





"My cousin spotted the vehicle with the trunk popped up and he fell to his knees and I reached out to him and grabbed him,” said Allen.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department said they are waiting for an autopsy report and are still investigating the murder.

"I hope he’s in a better place and I know he’s in a better place and I know my grandma and grandpa are watching out for him,” said Jones.



The family plans on having funeral services at the Church of God in Christ in Bon Wier.





(© 2017 KBMT)