Lousiana state police investigates an officer-involved shooting at the Isle of Capril Casino

The Louisiana State Police Department is investigating an early morning officer-involving shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles.

A witness tells a 12News crew on scene that the suspect was allegedly drunk in the casino, when police were called to the scene.

There was a confrontation between the man and officers, that led to police shooting the suspect in the leg, after he allegedly refused to put down a knife.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time, and no officers were injured.

© 2017 KBMT-TV