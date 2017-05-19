Louisiana woman dead following hit-and-run collision

LAKE CHARLES - Louisiana state police are looking for a driver who fled a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday evening.

A public information officer says the collision happened around 9 p.m. on US 90 about 3-and-a-half-miles east of Lake Charles near Manchester Road.

The victim, identified as Elizabeth M. Pete, 58, had just pulled mail from her mailbox and was walking across the highway when she was hit. Pete was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision remains under investigation.

