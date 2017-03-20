Louisiana State Police investigate after Westlake officers shoot knife wielding man at casino

The Louisiana State Police Department is investigating an early morning officer-involving shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles. Photo/Bart Masters

A man was shot by police officers in the parking lot of a Louisiana casino early Monday morning and transported to the hospital.

Officers from the Westlake Police department responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Isle of Capri Casino just after 4 a.m. according to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.

When officers arrived and encountered the man he brandished a knife at them Wilyre said.

The suspect was transported to Christus St. Patrick Hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to Sgt. James Anderson of the Louisiana State Police.

Witnesses told the media that the suspect was allegedly drunk in the casino, when police were called to the scene.

Witnesses also sisd that officers shot the suspect in the leg, after he refused to put down a knife.

Because the shooting involved police Westlake officers the investigation has been turned over to the Louisiana State Police Wilrye said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

© 2017 KBMT-TV