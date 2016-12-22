Louisiana man who assaulted, robbed a co-worker caught after foot chase by police

BEAUMONT - A wanted Louisiana man led Beaumont Police on a foot chase across a freeway after after assaulting and robbing a co-worker while on the job Thursday morning.

Dennis Michael Shampine, 33, who is wanted on battery and robbery charges in Livingston Parish, was arrested by officers after leading them on a foot chase from an 11th Street hotel to the Beaumont ISD Pathways Learning Center according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Officers have a fugitive from Louisiana in custody for an additional strong-arm robbery he committed today in Beaumont.

Today, at about 8:42 a.m., Patrol Officers responded to the former Holiday Inn located in the 2000 block of North 11th.

A 44-year-old Beaumont man called to report that he had just been robbed. The man, who is part of the work crew refurbishing the building, told responding officers that a co-worker had just assaulted him and stole his wallet.

The victim, although rendered unconscious by the unarmed suspect, did not seek medical attention.

Officers later located the suspect in his room at another nearby hotel.

When the officers attempted to detain him, he fled on foot.

After a lengthy foot pursuit, part of which involved the suspect running across Eastex Freeway, officers were able to catch up to and take him into custody near the Beaumont ISD Pathways Learning Center.

Officers also recovered the stolen property.

Officers identified the suspect as Dennis Michael Shampine, a 33-year-old Louisiana resident.

During the investigation of this incident, officers discovered that Shampine was a fugitive from Louisiana where he has outstanding warrants for Battery and Robbery in Livingston Parish.

Officers booked Shampine into the county jail for the outstanding Louisiana warrants as well as new Texas charges of Aggravated Robbery, Felony Evading Detention, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Identify.

Shampine’s photo will not be released at this time as publicizing it could possibly harm the integrity of this on-going investigation.

