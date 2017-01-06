Louisiana family reunited with lost jewelry believed to be missing

NEWTON - "Holding her jewelry now, it's very emotional," Linda Mauldin said. Mauldin and Staci Robinson are still coping with the loss of Tami Higginbotham. Her body was dumped in a Newton County hunting lease in 2013.

The jewelry she wore that day was finally returned to Tami's mom and sister.

"We've waited a long time. They told us first that they had it and then they told us they lost it. And now they have it again," Mauldin said.

The rings and watch, thought to have been long gone, were filed under a different case number.

The family feels the county's error is one of many that's keeping them from getting justice for Tami.

They feel Newton County's district attorney won't help them out.

"She still is a roadblock and until we can get her out, we don't have much hope," Mauldin said.

For now, this ring reunion is another reminder that Tami will forever be in their hearts and minds.

But the weight of waiting for justice to be served remains a heavy burden to carry.

"Until we can get justice it's always going to be a bad spot in our hearts. We can't bring her back but we hope to find her justice. Her life was worth something," Mauldin and Robinson said.

The man that led detectives to Tami's body, Joshua Latham, is serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of a parole violation in Orange County for fleeing the state after Tami's death.

The evidence, in that case, was used to increase the severity of his sentence. Meanwhile, the family waits and prays one day he will stand trial for murder.



