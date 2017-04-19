Longtime Galveston mayor Lyda Ann Thomas has died

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 23: Mayor Lyda Ann Thomas of Galveston, Texas, testifies on Capitol Hill about the region's recovery from Hurricanes Gustav and Ike on September 23, 2008 in Washington, DC. Officials from the Gulf area are requesting lawmakers for federal funding to aid in recovery efforts for over $14 billion worth of damage after the two recent hurricanes devastated the region. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images) (Photo: Brendan Hoffman, 2008 Getty Images)

GALVESTON - Former Galveston Mayor Lyda Ann Thomas has died at the age of 80, her family confirmed to the Galveston Daily News.

Thomas became nationally known for her calm leadership during hurricanes Rita and Ike. She earned the nickname “Hurricane Mayor” after shepherding the city through both storms.

Thomas was elected to the Galveston City Council in 1998, and was elected mayor in 2004.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Mayor Lyda Ann Thomas prepares to fly to the amphibious assault ship USS Nassau for a Hurricane Ike meeting September 17, 2008 in Galveston, Texas. (Photo by Kiona M. Mckissack/U.S. Navy via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2008 U.S. Navy)

A child of one the city's founding families, she was known for her civic service.

She served as a chairman and member of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees from 1993 to 1996.

