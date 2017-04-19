Longtime Galveston mayor Lyda Ann Thomas has died

GALVESTON - Former Galveston Mayor Lyda Ann Thomas has died at the age of 80, her family confirmed to the Galveston Daily News.
Thomas became nationally known for her calm leadership during hurricanes Rita and Ike. She earned the nickname “Hurricane Mayor” after shepherding the city through both storms.
Thomas was elected to the Galveston City Council in 1998, and was elected mayor in 2004.
A child of one the city's founding families, she was known for her civic service.
She served as a chairman and member of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees from 1993 to 1996.
This story is a result of our partnership with the Galveston County Daily News. You can read more in the Daily News.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs