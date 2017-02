Levingston Funeral Home

PORT ARTHUR - Longtime funeral director of Levingston Funeral Home, Joel Levingston died on Sunday afternoon.

He was a native to this area his entire life and established Levingston Funeral Home in 1955. Joel dedicated his life to funeral service. By the age of nine he was washing cars for a local funeral home.

