The driver of an 18-wheeler hauling logs was hospitalized Monday morning after his truck left Highway 327 in Hardin County and crashed into the woods.

The accident happened at about 9:30 a.m. about two miles east of Kountze.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the truck was eastbound and left the road for an unknown reason. The driver's injuries are not considered life threatening.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Officer, Department of Public Safety and Alpha Rescue EMS responded to the scene.

