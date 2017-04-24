SOUTHEAST TEXAS - A composite list of all locations and times for Southeast Texas voting opportunities.

Beaumont city council up for election:

You can vote at the listed locations:

Beaumont City Hall, 801 Main Street

Rogers Park Rec. Center, 6540 Gladys

Theodore Johns Library, 4255 Fannet road

John Paul Davis Community Center, 3580 El. Lucas

BISD Administration Building, 3395 Harrison

All locations will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:00a.m until 5:00p.m, April 29th from 7:00a.m until 7:00p.m, April 30th from 12:00p.m until 5:00p.m, and May 1st and 2nd from 7:00a.m until 7:00p.m.

Vidor has a 73.5 million dollar bond election in order to build a new High School:

You can vote at Vidor ISD Administration building at 120 East Bolivar street.

Voting will be open from 8:30a.m to 4:30p.m with extended hours from 8a.m to 8p.m on Tuesday April 25th and May 2nd.

Orange County ESD #4, Mauriceville and McLewis area, voting on a property tax increase and create a sales tax in order to fund paid employees of Vidor Fire Department:

You can vote at the Mauriceville Fire Department, 10691 Highway 62 North. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays April 25th and May 2nd.

Bridge City ISD board and Bridge City Council:

You can vote at the School district administration building at 1031 West Roundbunch Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended hours for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be on May 1st and 2nd.

West Orange-Cove CISD and Orange City Council:

You can vote at the Orange Public Library at 220 North Fifth Street. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays April 25th and May 2nd.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD:

You can vote at the Orange Public Library, 220 North Fifth Street; LC-M Education Center, 6579 FM 1130; and Mauriceville Fire Department, 10691 Highway 62 North. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays April 25th and May 2nd.

Port Arthur will hold early voting each weekday at the following locations, April 24th through May 2nd:

City Hall, 444 Fourth Street

Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 Ninth Avenue

All locations will be open from 8a.m until 5:00p.m.

Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted on Thursday, April 27, 2017, and on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, between the hours of 7a.m. and 7p.m. at the following locations:

City Hall, 444 Fourth Street

Please contact the City Secretary's Office at (409) 983- 8115 for an application for a ballot by mail or submit your request by e-mail at mailballotapplications@portarthurtx.gov. Applications for a ballot by mail shall be mailed to:

City of Port Arthur

City Secretary Sherri Bellard

Post Office Box 1089, Port Arthur, Texas 77641- 1089

or

City of Port Arthur

City Secretary Sherri Bellard

444 Fourth Street, Port Arthur, Texas 77640

Applications delivered by the voter in person must be received no later than 5p.m. on Friday, April 20th. Applications for mail ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 25th.



