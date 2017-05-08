Locals raise concerns on how SB 4 will affect law enforcement procedures

BEAUMONT - Roberto Flores is engrained into the Hispanic community here in Beaumont. He’s the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

His main concerns with SB 4 are how will this affect the reporting of crimes and if this will impact hundreds of local families.

"The school down the block here has over 600 children and 85% are Hispanic, so we're concerned about them. And the parents, we don't want these children coming home and their parents are gone," Flores said.

After Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law Sunday, protesters across the state made their voice heard.

While the bill allows police to ask about a person's immigration status, Beaumont Police sergeant Cody Guedry says they won't ask for a person's status unless they are a suspect or have committed a crime.

"We're going to help people the same way, we're not here to target anybody, we're doing business as usual,” Sgt. Guedry said.

“I think there's a lot of fear that with this bill is going to send out a team to get illegal aliens, which it's not," Sgt. Guedry said.

Sergeant Guedry wants the community to understand officers are here to help.

"His [Chief Jim Singletary] vision was to get out in the Hispanic community and quell those fears and let people know 'we're here to help you,' if you're a victim of crime, come forward," Sgt. Guedry said.

Flores says he hopes the relationship between police and the Hispanic community remains positive.

"Consider different aspects of the community which are under attack, really from Washington all the way down to local, so that's what we're concerned about," Flores said.

Beaumont Police do not enforce immigration law but will assist ICE if asked, according to Sgt. Guedry.Sgt. Guedry.

© 2017 KBMT-TV