HAMSHIRE-FANNETT - Gunshots at a school is a scary thought, but for one teacher at Hamshire-Fannett -- receiving training on how to react during an active shooter is far more personal.

Gunshots shook the hallways of Hamshire-Fannett intermediate school, it's not a real shooting, and it’s a simulation of an active shooter on a school campus. “

It makes me feel nervous because I have been threatened by a student to shoot me and they actually had a gun in their vehicle,” says Linda Speyrer, Teacher at Hamshire Fannett.

The sound of a gunshot is something that frightens many teachers like her.

“I didn't have time to be afraid,” she says, she was more concerned about her students and getting them out to protecting them.

And now, the school district is finding ways to better protect its teachers from "active shooters."

“We want to go out to the community and prepare them just like fire drills in helping them prepare for an active shooting,” says Marcus McLellan, Deputy at the Jefferson County Sherriff’s office.

According to the FBI, 20 active shooter incidents happened in both 2014 and 2015, an equal of more than any two-year average over the past 16 years.

“You see every 2 months it's getting worse and worse,” says Jon Burris, Assistant Superintendent for the Hamshire-Fannett school district.

“The more that it happens the more we take methods so teachers know what it would be like,” He explains.

By learning from the same shots fired at Columbine teachers like Linda learn how to protect themselves from a similar incident.

“I want to learn something that will help me if we ever get into this situation, which I hope never happens. I feel every school district needs this training,” Linda explains.



A training she says could save the lives of many teachers and students.

(© 2017 KBMT)