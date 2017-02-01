Local praise and worship leader looking advance on 'The Voice'

BEAUMONT - David Richard has been singing for crowds since he was seven years old.

“to see the reaction of love, to see people receive my hearts and to feel what I felt in my heart as I was singing, was the moment I realized okay you know I have a gift,” said Richard, 26, of Orange. “God gave me something.”

A gift that would help benefit the lives of the members of Harvest For Lost Souls Outreach Ministry, where he is the worship leader.

“(I have) the ability to show God’s love through music,” said Richard. “Through a channel that will allow someone to experience Christ closest to their heart.”

Richard will be looking to spread that message to an even bigger audience. The worship leader is waiting on a call back after his audition for the hit show, “The Voice”.

“So to get to this place of auditioning, it was just an idea to go and have fun,” said Richard. “To go and actually enjoy myself, and just have this moment to do something that not everyone gets to do. But they could do it through me or they could watch me do it and enjoy it.”

Richard auditioned in Chicago, but he almost missed his chance due to lack of funds. After a Facebook post by his manager, community support poured in and Richard was able to go. In Chicago he nearly missed his audition again. This time due to the women's march the day after the presidential inauguration. Luckily he made it through the crowd, but now it's just a waiting game.

“I’ll probably be here,” laughed Richard. “Right here. Singing praise and worship.”

