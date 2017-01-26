Local Hispanics concerned over U.S. & Mexico relations

BEAUMONT - Food truck cook, Ricardo Bautista, worries about the potential for a "trade war" with Mexico. The 42-year-old is supporting his son in Mexico.

The concern follows President Donald Trump's proposal to increase the tax on imports from Mexico by 20 percent.

"If they are talking about this percentage, I think its going to affect the economy and right now, in Mexico, things are already difficult." Bautista said.

Roberto Flores with the League of United Latin American Citizens, tells 12News he's worried. Flores is not only worried about the import tax proposal for the building of a border wall, but for the families of Mexican-Americans.

"The thing we are concerned about is that a lot of people that work here send money back to families in Mexico to maintain them over there and they are threatening to cut that out." Flores said.

Flores believes the tense relations with Mexico will have a negative result saying everything coming from our Southern neighbor will cost us more.

"The rest of Texas gets a lot of products from Mexico and once you put a 20 percent in tax like that, they are going to pass it on to the customers." Flores explained.

Mexico is our second largest supplier of agricultural products and the U.S. imports 4 billion dollars worth of vegetables and fruit alone.

The biggest imports from Mexico is cars.

