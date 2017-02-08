Local high school drill team performs with Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI

BRIDGE CITY - Its the performance of a lifetime! On Sunday, the Bridge City High School Strutters lit up the field at NRG Stadium during the Super Bowl LI halftime show with Lady Gaga.

"She ran through all of us and was touching everybody! I got a hand shake and a hug and I'm really proud of that." said Lauren Guidry.

Guidry is a senior and tells 12News this is something she will never forget. In December, director, Cathy Riley received the surprise phone call about participating in Lady Gaga's 13 minute halftime show.

The group kept it all under wraps until the big day after signing a contract of secrecy. "It was very explicit about no social media." said Riley.

The team spent two weeks going back and forth to Houston to practice for the show. They spent about 8 to 10 hours a day practicing.

Also attending practices, was Lady Gaga herself. "I learned that positive attitude is everything. Without positive attitude, basically nothing will get done." said Mia Woodruff.

The girls say this was no "Perfect Illusion" it was the real deal and are happy they got to represent Southeast Texas.

"I'm proud of them and I love them and they're the best." said Riley.

The Strutters have also performed in Ireland for the St. Patrick's Day parade.

