Local firearm expert advises gun safety following accidental child shooting in Louisiana

12News digging deeper into how to keep children safe from guns after accidental shooting at school left child in hospital in Louisiana.

Ezzy Castro, KBMT 10:47 PM. CDT May 15, 2017

BEAUMONT - A Louisiana child remains in pediatric ICU after being accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary in Calcasieu Parish on Monday.

Deputies say another first grade student brought a gun to school in his backpack.

“These days it doesn’t take much time and it doesn’t take that much money to secure a firearm from either a minor or unauthorized person from getting their hands on it.” Said Stephen Watson.

Watson is a firearm safety instructor who says Monday’s incident is a reminder to parents about the handling of kids and guns.

“There’s simply no excuse! Especially for a child to have access to a firearm.” Watson said.

Ways people can keep children safe from firearms is by buying bicycle locks to secure the gun.

There’s also a security box which comes with a key, keeping it away from a child’s sight.

“If a child is old enough to look at a comic book, we can begin to train them about firearm safety.” Watson told 12News.

The National Rifle Association recommends four rules to teach children if they ever come across a gun: Stop, Don’t touch, leave the area, and tell an adult.

