Local firearm expert advises gun safety following accidental child shooting in Louisiana

BEAUMONT - A Louisiana child remains in pediatric ICU after being accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary in Calcasieu Parish on Monday.

Deputies say another first grade student brought a gun to school in his backpack.

“These days it doesn’t take much time and it doesn’t take that much money to secure a firearm from either a minor or unauthorized person from getting their hands on it.” Said Stephen Watson.

Watson is a firearm safety instructor who says Monday’s incident is a reminder to parents about the handling of kids and guns.

“There’s simply no excuse! Especially for a child to have access to a firearm.” Watson said.

Ways people can keep children safe from firearms is by buying bicycle locks to secure the gun.

There’s also a security box which comes with a key, keeping it away from a child’s sight.

“If a child is old enough to look at a comic book, we can begin to train them about firearm safety.” Watson told 12News.

The National Rifle Association recommends four rules to teach children if they ever come across a gun: Stop, Don’t touch, leave the area, and tell an adult.

