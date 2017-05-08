Local 12-year-old overcomes obstacles to dance

One homeschool kid, diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome, ADHD and OCD, overcomes obstacles to do what he loves--dance. Haden Blanchard is a dancer at I-Rule Dance Studio. His mom, Kim, loves watching him dance and is proud of his accomplishment.
Haden started out in hip-hop classes, but he says his favorite type of dancing, "ballet." The reason, "because I do it the most."
Kim Blanchard says when her son is on stage, "he feels like it is the one time where he is not a kid with a disorder, he is just a kid who loves dancing."
When asked about his dancing, Haden says, "It makes people happy."
