Local 12-year-old overcomes obstacles to dance

One homeschool kid, diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome, ADHD and OCD, overcomes obstacles to do what he loves--dance. Haden Blanchard is a dancer at I-Rule Dance Studio. His mom, Kim, loves watching him dance and is proud of his accomplishment.

Haden started out in hip-hop classes, but he says his favorite type of dancing, "ballet." The reason, "because I do it the most."

Kim Blanchard says when her son is on stage, "he feels like it is the one time where he is not a kid with a disorder, he is just a kid who loves dancing."

When asked about his dancing, Haden says, "It makes people happy."

