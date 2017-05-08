KBMT
Local 12-year-old overcomes obstacles to dance

Local 12-year-old dancer diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome does not let that stop him from doing what he loves.

May 08, 2017

One homeschool kid, diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome, ADHD and OCD, overcomes obstacles to do what he loves--dance. Haden Blanchard is a dancer at I-Rule Dance Studio. His mom, Kim, loves watching him dance and is proud of his accomplishment.

Haden started out in hip-hop classes, but he says his favorite type of dancing, "ballet." The reason, "because I do it the most."

Kim Blanchard says when her son is on stage, "he feels like it is the one time where he is not a kid with a disorder, he is just a kid who loves dancing."

When asked about his dancing, Haden says, "It makes people happy."

