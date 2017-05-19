Loaded AK-47 found in Port Neches apartment where three arrested on drug charges

Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

PORT NECHES - A complaint of possible drug activity at a Port Neches apartment led to the arrest of three Southeast Texas men on drug charges and turned up a loaded handgun and AK-47 assault rifle.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On 05/18/2017 at approximately 12:15, hrs. Detectives from the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force were investigating a complaint of possible narcotics activity in Port Neches, Jefferson County, Texas.

Detectives went to 877 Ridgewood #92, the Palms apartments and spoke with a white male later identified as Jerry McDaniel, He opened the door to the apartment at which time detectives smelled a strong odor of Marijuana.

Another subject on the apartment lease identified as Eric Hernandez was also present and gave consent to search the apartment.

Detectives discovered marijuana inside the apartment along with other narcotics.

Their search revealed 2 ½ pounds of Hydro Marijuana packaged for distribution, approximately 120 grams of liquid promethazine and 40 pills of ecstasy.

A loaded pistol and a loaded AK-47 assault rifle with a large ammo drum magazine was also located in the apartment.

Eric C. Hernandez, W/M, 01/12/1996 and Anthony M. Gants, W/M, 12/05/1995 were arrested for Felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry R. McDaniel, W/M, 06/04/1991 was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Class B misdemeanor.

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to making Jefferson County safe for everyone.

© 2017 KBMT-TV