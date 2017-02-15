Liquor store manager accuses Orange County judge of making racist comments

ORANGE - 31-year-old Xavier King was offended at what he says was a "race card" pulled right in front of him on Saturday.

"This is a judge, somebody who was voted into office and who is a leader of our community and I was disgusted so I posted it." said King.

King is the store manager at Reds Discount Liquor on North 16th St in Orange.

King claims he was ringing up Orange County Court at Law Judge, Mandy White-Rogers, when she allegedly looked at one the owners, who is of Indian descent, and immediately became "upset."

"She liked looked at me and said who owns this store? and I just pointed at him, at his back, and she was like, I don't like that at all!" King said.

The store owners, who did not want to speak to 12News on camera, had just bought Reds Discount Liquor in January.

They have also been living in Orange for 23 years and have other convenience shops in the area.

King took matters into his own hands, defending the store owner by posting on social media what he said he heard on Saturday inside the store.

"She kind of slammed the credit card and she paid and while she was standing there, she kept shaking her head and had a stern look on her face and she's like yeah, I don't like that. I'm going to find somewhere else to shop." said King.

When 12News reached out to Judge Mandy White-Rogers about the accusations, she did not deny them and declined to comment.

