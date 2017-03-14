Life of Groves reverend remembered at funeral

GROVES - Reverend James Doggette would have been celebrating his 106th birthday today. He passed away on Friday. Today his funeral was held at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Reverend Doggette has been leading churches for over 60 years.

He got his start at Orangefield Assembly of God and preached in Texas and Mississippi until he was 104.

One of his thirteen great grandchildren Bradley Spratt says that his great grandfather's devotion to God kept him young.

"I think that was one of the things that kept him going. It was, you're only as old as you think you are and it kept him going, it kept him energetic, and he threw in the Chinese food every day just for good measure," Spratt said.

In Doggette’s obituary, it was written that when Doggette was asked what kept him so young, he would reply, “Don’t look in the mirror, God and Chinese food!”

For Spratt, spreading God's word was his great grandfather's passion.

He knows that his great grandfather also had a great sense of humor.

He believes the word "legend" would be accurate to describe the work Rev. Doggette has done.

"I think he'll be remembered for that life of service, for the hearts that he touched, and the people that he brought to God," Spratt said.

Spratt is relieved to know that his great grandfather is sitting with God right now.

Doggette is buried at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

