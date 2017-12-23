Liberty County couple found dead in Saturday night house fire

(Photo: Masse, Jacquelyn)

LIBERTY COUNTY - A Moss Bluff couple in their early sixties died in a house fire late Saturday night.

According to Liberty County Sheriff's office the victims were identified as Jack and Angela Smalley.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire originated in the kitchen and may have been caused by a cooking stove explosion or fire.

From the Liberty County Sheriff’s office:

A late night residential fire last evening at approximately 10:pm took the life of Jack and Angela Smalley, both in their early 60’s, at their home located on CR 1333 in the Moss Bluff area of Liberty County. Responding fire department personnel extinguished the fire clearing the scene at approximately 6:30am this morning. The fire victims were discovered in the home with Angela located in the kitchen and her husband Jack in the living room. Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergermueller said that although the fire is still under investigation the preliminary investigation indicates the origin of the fire was located in the kitchen and may have been the result of a sudden fire or explosion of the cooking stove. Hergermueller said the home was a wooden frame structure and was heavily damaged due to the fire.

© 2017 KBMT-TV