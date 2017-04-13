Legal aid group offers housing presentation at Beaumont library

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Public Library is hosting a presentation on legal issues surrounding housing including topics such as fair housing, landlords and tenants.

The presentation will be at the Theodore Johns Branch Library at 4255 Fannett Rd on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 2 p.m.

Contact the Theodore Johhs Library for more information at (409) 842-5223

About Lone Star Legal Aid:

• LSLA is the fourth largest free legal aid provider in the United States.

• They serve approximately 60,000 square miles, one-third of the state, including 72 counties in the eastern and Gulf Coast regions of Texas, and also four counties of southwest Arkansas.

• In addition to the Houston headquarters, their staff work from 12 branch offices in Angleton, Beaumont, Belton, Bryan, Conroe, Galveston, Longview, Nacogdoches, Paris, Texarkana, Tyler, and Waco.

• Based on 2000 Census data for their service area, there are almost 1.5 million people at 125% of federal poverty guidelines (for example, $13,613 for an individual or $27,938 for a family of four in 2011) who are eligible for their services.

• In 2010, LSLA handled almost 25,000 legal cases, and completed over 20,000 of them, which benefited nearly 48,000 people.

© 2017 KBMT-TV