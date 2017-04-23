League City Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Jillian Leach

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - League City Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Jillian "Jill" Elizabeth Leach was last seen at her home in League City. She was reported missing on April 20 by family members.

Jill is described as a white female, approximately 5'7" and weighs 113 pounds. She has long blond hair and blue eyes.

Family members have reason to believe that Jill may want to harm herself. They also believe that she may be in The Woodlands, where she has many friends.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frakes at 281-554-1865 or League City PD at 281-332-2566.

© 2017 KHOU-TV