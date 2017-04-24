Lawyer releases statement concerning teen accused of plotting Columbine-style attack

BEAUMONT - The lawyer for a teen accused of plotting a Columbine-style attack at Port Neches Groves High School has released a statement on his client's behalf.

17-year-old Triston Miller was taken into custody, last week, on a terroristic threat charge.

Port Neches police were notified by an assistant principal at PN-G, after students said Miller had detailed the plan, including which hall the attack should take place in, so students and teachers would be trapped.

12News was at the Jefferson County Jail, Thursday night, as Miller was released on a $100,000 bond.

Miller is represented by Dustin Galmor of Galmor, Stovall & Gilthorpe Law Firm in Beaumont, Texas. The law firm released the following statement, Monday:

Triston Miller is a seventeen year old high school student who has dreams of going to Lamar University to study Engineering. He was a junior at Port Neches-Groves High School and has nearly completed 15 hours of college courses through the school's LEAP program. Triston has been an honor roll student multiple times throughout his high school years and carries a 3.7 GPA.

Triston was recently invited to represent Port Neches-Groves High School at the 2017 National Student Leadership Conference at Rice University. He was also accepted to the National Honor Society in March, 2017. He was unable to attend the induction on April 23, 2017, due to this incident.

Triston spends most of his time studying, taking care of his 89 year old great-grandmother who lives next door, working at his grandpas shop, walking the families dogs and babysitting for friends and family. For the past 2 years he has grown his hair to at about 10 inches long so that he may donate it to the Locks of Love program that provides wigs to children with cancer.

It came as a shock when Triston was arrested for the offense of Terroristic Threat. The most trouble Triston has ever been in was when he received lunch detention for talking to loud in class. When the police brought Triston to the station without a lawyer for interrogation, Triston was cooperative and willingly gave a statement. Triston confirmed he had discussed the Columbine shooting with 3 other students in class one day. The Columbine shooting occurred before any of the students were born, but due to its anniversary, Triston had seen a news video memorializing the event recently on the internet. Triston brought up the topic and the other students discussed it with him. All of the students agreed that a person would have to be crazy to commit a crime as horrible as the Columbine shooting. At no point in the conversation did Triston or the other students threaten anyone.

This has been a horrible and unimaginable experience for Triston. He had so many positive things going for his education and future and everything he has worked so hard for suddenly seems to have vanished. Triston is very sad he will not be able to finish the school year with his classmates after being expelled. It is unfortunate

that real acts of violence have been carried out at schools across America. Due to past school shootings, schools have no choice but to be overprotective of their students and teachers even if perceived threats sometimes turn out to be false. Triston's focus now is to clear his name of any wrongdoing.



