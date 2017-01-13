Lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage in Texas

NEDERLAND - The costs of running Betsy Grotcher's Cuttin' Corners Vinyl" in Nederland could go up. Grotcher will have a harder time with profits if she's paying the same number of employees more than she's now paying them.

This mother of three wants to give her 16-year-old daughter entry level job experience to push her to a job above minimum wage.

"It’s a way for them to understand well if I want to achieve more, then I need to study harder, I need to go to school, I need to pick a career, those types of things versus just kind of floating through life," Grotcher said.

The proposal is for a state minimum wage increase from $7.25 an hour to $10.10 an hour.

Grotcher hopes people like her daughter move past minimum wage to be successful.

"There's all these opportunities to get financial aid to go to college and things like that, you may have to work a little bit harder for it but nothing in life that's great comes easy," Grotcher said.

If the bill would go into effect, the wage would increase at the start of 2018.

