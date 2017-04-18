Last two men sought in Crystal Beach spring break beating of Orange County man turn selves in

Morris Joseph, Jr. 18, clockwise from top left, Rufus Joseph, 18, Deionte Thompson, 20, Daletredricc Wolfford, 21

BEAUMONT - The last two Orange men who police have been seeking in connection with a spring break brawl at Crystal Beach have turned themselves in.

Rufus Joseph, 18, of Orange, turned himself in at about 9:30 p.m. Monday night and was released on a $20K bond by about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Morris Joseph, Jr., 18, of Orange, turned himself in at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and was released on a $20K bond by 3 a.m. the sheriff's office said.

Both men, along with Deionte Thompson, 20, and Daletredricc Wolfford, 21, are charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with the beating of Noah Frillou, 18, during a large fight on Crystal Beach during spring break.

Thompson turned himself in and was released on bond in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on April 14, where he attends the University of Alabama and is a red shirt freshman on the football team.

Wolfford turned himself in and was released on bond in Orange on April 14.

