Large gator removed from Pinehurst water plant

Gator Country visited Pinehurst to remove a large aligator from the city's water/sewer plant. Photo/City of Pinehurst

PINEHURST - The City of Pinehurst didn't take any chances with a large alligator spotted lounging around its water & sewer treatment plant on Tuesday.

Texas Parks & Wildlife referred the city to Gator Country after the large gator, which did not seem to be afraid of people, was spotted on the banks of a retention pond at the facility according to a release from the city.

Gary Saurage sent his crew out to capture the reptile but the gator caught seemed larger than the one that had been spotted so city workers will be taking extra precautions until all gators at the facility are caught the release said.

If you see an alligator, in a populated area and are concerned about its presence contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at (281)842-0100

