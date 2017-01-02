Large crowd heads to local gyms for New Years resolution

Beaumont residents crowded gyms today to stay true to their New Year’s resolution of staying healthy.

World Gym member Nicolas Valdez said this is his chance to get into a normal workout routine.

"It feels good, like I'm back at home," said Valdez.

For a year, Valdez could not workout at the gym because he was recovering from a brain tumor and other health issues. This year, he plans on becoming as strong as possible.

"My goal is to come back better than ever of like a Rocky Balboa thing,” said Valdez. “It's not about how hard you get hit but if you could get back up."

Others gym members Jason Walker share a similar determination and plan on staying in shape during the New Year.

"The older you get the more you slow down, so I'm just trying to stay fit," said Walker.

Walker is 43 years-old and said he’s made significant progress since he’s joined the gym.

"Motivation is looking at myself in the past and seeing I was 100 pounds and now I'm 165," said Walker.

This month, World Gym owner Jody Nolan said memberships have doubled.

“This January everyone is starting their New Year’s resolutions and setting their goals and getting their trainers,” said Nolan.

According to the Marist poll released late last month, working out and eating healthier is not the number one New Years resolution. Americans voted "being a better person" as their number one goal for the New Year.

