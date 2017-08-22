Large amount of military equipment passes through Port of Beaumont

Military equipment at the Port of Beaumont 8/22/2017 (Photo: W. Blanchette)

BEAUMONT - Visitors to downtown Beaumont will notice a beehive of activity around the Port as a huge amount of military cargo from Fort Riley, Kansas is loaded onto ships via train and truck.

The Army's 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade Surface Deployment and Distribution Command allowed 12News to bring you to a front-row seat to see the doings at the Port of Beaumont Tuesday morning as over 2,500 heavy armor tracked vehicles and other pieces of military hardware began moving through the port.

The Army is observing one of the most significant deployments at the Port. Equipment from Kansas will arrive in Beaumont day and night for delivery to destinations throughout Europe.

On Monday, President Donald Trump authorized a major deployment of U.S. Troops to Afghanistan. The Army has not yet said if this week's activity at the port is connected to military operations in Afghanistan.



