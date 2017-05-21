Lance's Little Legends: 7-year-olds share what is on their mind

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two Beaumont ISD students killed in dump truck wreck
-
Car dealership owner accused of being involved in illegal gambling and money laundering operation
-
FBI, federal agents raid Harbor Hospice and offices of Beaumont's Dr.Arfeen
-
19-year-old Silsbee woman dies in rollover crash
-
Former West Orange-Stark HS football coach charged in relation to double-fatal auto pedestrian
-
Police investigating Jasper woman death after family violence in Beaumont
-
Three illegal immigrants arrested as suspects in kidnapping of Orange County attorney
-
Father charged in shooting death of Port Arthur son
-
5-year-old boy accidentally poisoned at Woodville school
-
A Bridge City newspaper gives false report
More Stories
-
'Click it or Ticket' campaign's enforcement begins MondayMay 21, 2017, 8:32 p.m.
-
Two Beaumont ISD students killed in dump truck wreckMay 19, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
One person in custody following stabbing on Cooks Lake RoadMay 21, 2017, 6:47 p.m.