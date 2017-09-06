Lamar University students exchange volunteering hours for college credit

BEAUMONT - Thousands of bottled water and loafs of bread were passed out Wednesday afternoon by students participating in the Lamar University Harvey Heroes Program.

The goal is to encourage volunteerism, and the program allows students to get the volunteer requirements to earn 3 college credit hours.

Those participating will be distributing goods at the Vincent- Beck Stadium, the Food Bank of Southeast Texas, the Humane Society, and the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.

"Going into the medical field my goal is to help people become better," says Serene Kaggal, Student at Lamar University.

"It's important not to make them feel better about what's going on, that's a big deal itself," she says.

Several students say that this initiative is a double win in receiving college credit while helping others recover after this major storm.

