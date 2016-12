getty images

BEAUMONT - Lamar University has announced that a press conference will take place Thursday at 2:00 in the afternoon, in regards to its head football coach vacancy.

The position became available on November 21st, when the former head coach Ray Woodard was dismissed of his position.

Woodard's record during his seven years at the University was 34 wins and 46 losses.

(© 2016 KBMT)