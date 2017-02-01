Lamar University president addresses Trump travel ban affecting 39 students, faculty in email

Photo/Lamar University

BEAUMONT - Lamar University sent an email to students Tuesday addressing the travel ban enacted by President Trump last Friday.

In the letter Lamar president Kenneth Evans mentioned that Lamar currently has 21 students and 18 faculty members who are from the affected countries.

Evans also asserted that Lamar values and is committed to multiculturalism and diversity and as a public institution will abide by all state and federal laws.

"Make no mistake, our students, faculty, staff and alumni from these identified countries are valued members of our university community and will receive our complete support and assistance as actions associated with this executive order unfold," Evans said in the letter.

Evans said the university "advises students, faculty and staff members from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen not to travel outside the United States until further notice."

Students seeking advice should contact Lamar's International Student Services Office at (409) 880-8349 while affected faculty should contact the Lamar's VP of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Intercultural Affairs at (409) 880-7169.

Email sent to Lamar University students today...

February 1, 2017

Dear LU Community,

Late last week, President Trump signed an executive order temporarily, but immediately, banning entry into the United States by citizens of seven countries. This executive action potentially affects foreign national students, faculty, staff at Lamar University, as well as those at other American institutions of higher education.

Moreover, hundreds of LU alumni, former students and family members are citizens of these countries. Our Spring 2017 enrollment is still in flux but it appears 21 current students as well as 18 employees are from the identified countries.

The order restricts the entry of foreign nationals, including U.S. lawful permanent residents, from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and also suspends the U.S. Refugee Program for a period of 120 days in order to review all admission, security and background check procedures.

LU strongly values and is committed to multiculturalism, diversity and global education. Moreover, as a public institution supported by the State of Texas, Lamar University abides by and follows the laws of the state and nation.

Make no mistake, our students, faculty, staff and alumni from these identified countries are valued members of our university community and will receive our complete support and assistance as actions associated with this executive order unfold.

The university advises students, faculty and staff members from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen not to travel outside the United States until further notice. Students seeking advice, or with immigration and travel-related questions, should contact LU’s International Student Services Office (Phone: 409-880-8349; Fax: 409-880-8414; Email: international@lamar.edu; Location: Wimberly Building 118).

LU faculty or staff affected by the order should contact Dr. John Bello-Ogunu, Vice-President of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Intercultural Affairs (Phone: 409-880-7169; Email: JBelloOgunu@Lamar.edu; Location: Carl Parker Building 204).

We will continue to monitor this federal action and take any necessary and legal steps to properly advise and counsel our students, faculty and staff. We are enriched by the valuable contributions everyone makes to our campus and know that Lamar University is a much stronger institution due to our diverse community.

Despite any difference we may have, it is imperative that we continue to work together for our common good.

We continue to remain grateful for the men and women who protect our national security, secure our liberty, defend our freedom and preserve our way of life.

With best wishes,

Kenneth Evans

President

