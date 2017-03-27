Lamar Port Arthur suspends nearly half its softball team after confrontation with LSU-E players

PORT ARTHUR - Nearly half of the Lamar State College Port Arthur softball team has been suspended for two games following an off-campus confrontation with a Louisiana team last week.

Eleven of the team's 23 players were suspended after an early Wednesday morning "confrontation" between them and members of the team from LSU-Eunice on March 22, 2017, according to a release from Lamar State College Port Arthur.

The college's director of Athletics, Scott Street, handed down the disciplinary action after an investigation into the incident revealed that members of the LSU-E team had traveled to Port Arthur hours after the teams had played a double header in Eunice on Tuesday.

The confrontation took place off campus in Port Arthur and no charges were filed by Police the release said.

Louisiana State beat LSCPA in both of the Tuesday afternoon games, the second of which was scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

A spokesman for LSU Eunice confirmed last week to KATC that the LSUE team was being investigated after an off campus incident with the LSCPA team telling KATC that there will be suspensions pending the outcome of the investigation.

The players, who will be suspended from a double-header against Baton Rouge Community College on Tuesday, March 28, will also be required to perform 40 hours of community service according to the release.

Officials at LSCPA would not comment further on the incident which was investigated by Street and his staff at the school.

