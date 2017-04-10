Lake Charles HS teacher arrested, charged with indecent behavior for touching student in classroom

Raymond Johnson Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHARLES - A Lake Charles high school teacher has been charged with indecent behavior for allegedly touching a student in 2015.

Raymond P. Johnson, 31, of Lake Charles, was arrested at his home on Friday, April 7, and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was released on a $25,000 bond the same day the release said.

The sheriff's office received a complaint on March 23, 2017, accusing Johnson of touching a then 15 year-old male student in May 2015 when they were alone on the classroom according to the release.

After an investigation, led by Detective Monte Gentry, an arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on April 5, 2017

