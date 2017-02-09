LaBelle pet parent encourages support of local animal rescue

A local animal rescue organization is gearing up for a key fundraiser this weekend. A family who recently adopted a dog from the non-profit will be there, helping with the event. The Wilson family is also sharing the story of how their puppy was saved from being euthanized just in time.

Hope is one happy puppy. She spends her days with her dog brothers and human companions in LaBelle.

With hot pink nails and a big, goofy grin, Hope is loving life.

"My boys love her," said Jenny Wilson. "[Hope] is very gentle, very sweet. She is very mellow and every once in awhile she gets a little bit of energy and we love it when she does."

The canine wasn't always this well-off. Just a few months ago the puppy was severely underweight, covered in fleas and cigarette burns.

"She broke my heart. She was probably 29 pounds, skin and bones, she had no fur down the back of her," said Wilson.

The puppy made her way to the local animal shelter and was set to be put down. Mid-County Paws of Hope stepped in, saving the canine and connecting her with the Wilsons.

"She is the perfect example, it doesn't matter who you were yesterday, it's who you wake up today," said Wilson. "And today she wakes with a family who loves her and is helping her write a very happy ending to her story because of Mid-County Paws of Hope."

Carol Heintschel, Debbie Jones and Cheryl Richie help run the non-profit organization. Heintschel says she remembers seeing Hope go from a near-death puppy to a healthy hound.

"Me and Debbie begged for her to get a chance and that's when she got adopted. Jenny went by there, went and saw her and fell in love with her," said Heintschel.

"And all that is history. I mean she's amazing, what love and support can do for a little one," said Jones.

Mid-County Paws of Hope is gearing up for a big fundraiser Saturday at the Groves Activity Center that will help offset their costs.

"Our funds from the garage sale pays for all the spay and neuter and the fully vetting of any animal that comes out of the Groves animal shelter," said Richie.

The Wilsons say they're putting in elbow-grease to help the organization that gave them a beloved family member.

"Hope will be out there and she loves hugs and kisses, so she hopes to see everybody out there," said Wilson.

For more details on the Garage sale click here: Mid-County Paws of Hope Fundraiser

If you can't make it to the garage sale on Saturday, you can donate directly towards the Mid-County Paws of Hope bill at Spurlock Road Veterinary Clinic.

You can also contact the group to donate items for the sale by emailing: midcountytxanimals@gmail.com

(© 2017 KBMT)