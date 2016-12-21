LaBelle mom encourages plasma donation

LABELLE - A LaBelle mom is encouraging the ultimate gift this holiday season: a plasma donation.

Jenny Wilson says she's thankful for the tens of thousands of people who have already given allowing her son to live a healthy life.

This Christmas 4-year-old Austin Wilson will tear into gifts from Santa.

When the wrapping paper settles, he'll sit down for a 50-minute infusion.

Austin has a genetic, primary immune disorder called Bruton's XLA.

He was diagnosed at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston with the help of Dr. Noroski.

Austin can't produce antibodies to fight off diseases so every two weeks he gets crucial protection from germs thanks to what's in a set of little vials.

"When you donate plasma, they take the proteins and the antibodies and they clean them and that's basically every illness you've had, every vaccine you've ever had," said Wilson. "They take those memories and my son gets an infusion of those."

Wilson says as she shares Austin's story with others, she's learning that a lot of people don't know how to give plasma or why it can be a life-saving gift to so many people.

"When you donate plasma, which is not the same as donating blood, it's a whole different process that most people are not very informed about."

Wilson's Christmas wish this year is that Southeast Texans research and consider becoming a plasma donor.

"You are giving the gift of yourself to someone," said Wilson. "We are just very, very, very grateful for every single person who helps us have this wonderful smile every day."

If you're interested in learning more about primary immune disorders click here: primaryimmune.org

For information about plasma donation through the Gulf Coast Donor Center click here: giveblood.org

The American Red Cross offers these key facts on plasma donation:



• Plasma is collected simultaneously with a platelet donation at select American Red Cross blood donation centers only.

• You can donate every 28 days, up to 13 times per year.

• The average donation takes 1 hour and 15 minutes.

• If you are a plasma donor, you can still give regular whole blood or power red. Both gifts are vital for patients with life-threatening diseases.

• You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for additional information or to schedule an appointment at a donation center near you.

