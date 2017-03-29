Kountze woman killed in Wednesday morning head-on wreck in Hardin County

Police, firefighters and EMS work a head-on wreck in Hardin County at FM421 and Bonwell Loop. Photo/KBMT-Darry Chillow

HARDIN COUNTY - A Kountze woman was killed following a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Hardin County.

Mekayla Victoria Howard, 22, was transported by helicopter to UTMB Galveston but did not survive according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kyle Wise, 19, of Lumberton, and a teenage passenger were both transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening according to the release.

Troopers were alerted to the crash, which happened at FM 421 and Bonwell Loop about five miles west of U.S. Highway 69, at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday the release said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the front tire blew out on the 1996 Mercury passenger car being driven westbound on FM 421 by Wise causing the car to veer into oncoming eastbound traffic according to the release.

Wise's car then collided head-on with a 2000 Acura passenger car driven by Howard .

Troopers continue to investigate the wreck and have no further details to release at this time.

