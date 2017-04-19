Kountze man serving 20 years for assaulting female officer gets life sentence for assaulting jailer

KOUNTZE - A Kountze man has been sentenced to prison for the rest of his life after assaulting a female Hardin County jailer.

Frank Banks, 38, of Kountze was sentenced to two 99 year prison sentences for assaulting a female jailer at the Hardin County jail in November 2015 according to a release from the Hardin County District Attorney's Office.

Banks was already serving a 20 year prison sentence for assaulting a female Kountze Police officer according to the release.

From the Hardin County District Attorney's Office...

On Wednesday 4/19/17 in the 356th Judicial Court of Judge Steve Thomas, FRANK BANKS, a 38 year old man from Kountze, was sentenced to two 99 year sentences for Assault on a Public Servant and for Obstruction Retaliation.

Banks was previously serving a 20 year sentence for Assaulting a female Kountze Police Officer when he committed the offenses by assaulting a female jailer in the Hardin County Jail on November 10th 2015.

The Court stacked the sentences so that Banks will begin serving the Life Sentences after he serves the prior 20 year sentence that the Court had previously assessed.

Assistant District Attorney Kendra Walters prosecuted on behalf of the State.

District Attorney David Sheffield: “We are very pleased with the sentence given by the Court. Protection of our officers, jailers and first responders from attack is of primary importance and why we made no plea bargain offer in this case. Hopefully, this sentence will help deter this behavior and protect our people.”

© 2017 KBMT-TV