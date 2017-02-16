Close Kountze firefighters respond to report of mobile home that was 'fully engulfed' KBMT 3:53 PM. CST February 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KOUNTZE - Firefighters in Kountze and surrounding areas have responded to a report of a mobile home that was "fully engulfed" in flames.12News has a crew on the way and will update as we receive more information. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Do you know what your kids are up to? Feb 15, 2017, 3:15 p.m. Texas A&M student from Silsbee killed in overnight… Feb 15, 2017, 2:39 p.m. Child escapes serious injury when driverless SUV… Feb 15, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
