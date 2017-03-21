Knife fight outside Beaumont elementary school sends two men to hospital

BEAUMONT - Two men were transported to the hospital following an altercation in the parking lot of a Beaumont elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

The Beaumont Police were called to assist after a report that two men were fighting at Jones-Clark Elementary School in the 3500 block of Cleveland Street according to police.

The fight involved two men who knew each other, one the father of a student and one the boyfriend of the student's mother, according to a Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson.

The fight between the men, neither of whom work for BISD, involved knives and the severity of their injuries are unknown the spokesperson said.

© 2017 KBMT-TV