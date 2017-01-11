Kitchen fire displaces Port Arthur apartment resident

PORT ARTHUR - A resident at the Villa Main apartments was displaced Wednesday morning after a kitchen fire.

Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the fire at 901 main Street at about 10:40 a.m. according to a Port Arthur firefighter on the scene.

The fire was limited to the kitchen when the resident left a pot on the stove and went to the store according to firefighters.

The fire damaged the cabinets and caused enough damage to displace the resident firefighters said.

No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross has been called to assist the resident.

(© 2017 KBMT)