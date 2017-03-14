JASPER - A Kirbyville teen is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat, a Class A misdemeanor, after an investigator in Jasper says the teen phoned in a bomb threat to the Walmart Supercenter located at 800 West Gibson in Jasper.

According to a news release from the Jasper Police Department, the bomb threat was called in on March 4. On March 6, a second bomb threat was made to the Whataburger restaurant located at 1365 South Wheeler.

City of Jasper Police Detective Josh Hadnot determined that the two bomb threats were not called in by the same person. Detective Hadnot was able to identify the suspects as juveniles.

According to the news release, Whataburger choose to not pursue charges against the juvenile suspects, but because Walmart’s business was interrupted, company officials choose to file charges.

The name of the suspect in the Walmart incident, 15,of Kirbyville, has not been released. A police spokesperson said as of 10 a.m. the suspect had not been arrested and officers were in the process of obtaining a warrant.

