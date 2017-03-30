Kids spend opening day of South Texas State Fair preparing for livestock shows

BEAUMONT - Some kids are taking their chance to represent their school’s Future Farmers of America program in livestock shows at the South Texas State Fair. One Hamshire-Fannett middle school student is competing in four different categories: steer, lamb, heifer, and goat.

"Today we loaded the trailer so I got up around 6 and got everything ready…when we are here I'm usually busy," 12-year-old Korey McCurley said.

"With YMBL, that's when we push them hard because we want them to be the best," McCurley said.

"My favorite part of this is being here with the people that have helped me through the years and being able to do this with all of them,” McCurley said.

The livestock auction is one thing McCurley is looking forward to this year.

"I haven't sold yet but hopefully I will this year. I'm really excited because I just want to get money for my education fund so I can go to Sam Houston [State]," McCurley said.

McCurley said she plans to pursue agriculture at Sam Houston State and hopes to become an agriculture teacher after school.

She thinks her passion for animals pushed her down a fulfilling career path.

"You always want to have fun with it but you always want to be serious about what you're doing," McCurley said.

