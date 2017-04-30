Kicking off Motorcycle Awareness Month

BEAUMONT - It’s the sound that you can hear a mile away….a motorcycle. A ride Theresa Massey and Denise Castrogiovanni take seriously on the road.

“There’s a freedom about it. In a car, you don’t get to experience the same things you do on a motorcycle." Said Massey.

Massey is the vice chair of the Texas Confederation of Clubs and Independents Region 4 and has been riding motorcycles for more than 20 years.

May is known as Motorcycle Awareness Month. A time to remind motorists about the safety of riding on two wheels and also sharing the road with motorcycles to prevent an increase in deadly crashes.

“We recommend not only our riders but to the automobiles on the road to allow a safe distance both for us traveling behind cars and trucks and for trucks to give us a distance.” Massey explained.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas had a 6% increase in riders killed last year, a total of 493 people.

And 2,006 riders were seriously injured.

Massey lost a loved one six years ago while riding their motorcycles and told 12News it’s a day she will never forget.

“Him and I were riding side by side, coming home on Sunday evening. Someone left a vehicle in the middle of the road, it ran out of gas at the College St. exit and the tried to dodge it and clipped it. He died on the impact.” Massey said.

The tragedy is another reason why Massey wants to remind riders to be safe when hopping on the bike.

“Control your speed. Use both mirrors. Look over your shoulder to make sure there’s no one in the next lane when you’re ready to change.” She said.

Massey also encourages riders to use a helmet because helmets can save lives.

© 2017 KBMT-TV