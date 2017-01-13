Katy woman busted for drug possession in north Beaumont

Shelby Andrews Photo/Beaumont PD

BEAUMONT - A Katy woman was arrested in the north end of Beaumont for drug possession Thursday evening.





From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7:52 p.m., Officers of the Beaumont Police Department's Special Assignment Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Concord.

During the traffic stop, Officers located 25.6 grams of Methamphetamine, 5.4 grams of MDMA, and 5.4 grams of Acetaminophen, as well as marijuana.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Shelby Andrews, a 25 year old, Katy, Texas woman, was placed under arrest.

She was transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail, charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and one count of Possession of Marijuana.

